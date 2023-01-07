AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 44, Rose Hill 38

Andover 67, Goddard 35

Andover Central 83, Maize 52

Arkansas City 50, Valley Center 40

Attica 73, Bucklin 42

BV Southwest 67, Spring Hill 34

Basehor-Linwood 60, KC Turner 41

Belle Plaine 64, Udall 38

Beloit 62, Hoisington 30

Blue Valley 53, BV West 39

Blue Valley 60, Wetmore 30

Burlingame 45, Madison/Hamilton 39

Burlington 77, Santa Fe Trail 59

Centralia 44, Linn 34

Chanute Christian 47, Pittsburg 45

Chaparral 48, Conway Springs 36

Cheney 52, Garden Plain 51

Cherryvale 65, Neodesha 49

Cheylin 77, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Clay Center 67, Chapman 47

Clifton-Clyde 50, Axtell 41

Cunningham 66, Kinsley 51

Derby 55, Wichita Campus 44

Dighton 67, Quinter 63, OT

Douglass 46, Burden Central 32

Ell-Saline 60, Remington 57

Ellis 58, Smith Center 30

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 32

Eudora 73, Baldwin 54

Fredonia 74, Eureka 67

Girard 50, Columbus 40

Goddard-Eisenhower 32, Salina Central 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanover 56, Frankfort 20

Haven 57, Pratt 39

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Highland Park 66, Atchison 47

Hugoton 80, Scott City 46

Hutchinson 64, Maize South 55

Iola 63, Osawatomie 52

Jackson Heights 47, McLouth 43

Jayhawk Linn def. Chetopa, forfeit

Junction City 53, Manhattan 46

Kapaun Mount Carmel 82, Wichita West 53

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82

    • Kingman 75, Nickerson 46

    La Crosse 66, Fairfield 28

    Labette County 47, Fort Scott 41

    Larned 76, Pratt Skyline 51

    Lawrence Free State 64, Gardner-Edgerton 37

    Lyons 47, Sedgwick 43

    Macksville 69, Central Plains 26

    Marmaton Valley 46, Oswego 43

    Marysville 57, Abilene 49

    McPherson 68, Circle 57

    Metro Academy 63, Nevada, Mo. 43

    Minneola 65, Kiowa County 57

    Moundridge 65, Marion 45

    Nemaha Central 53, Jefferson West 39

    Newton 66, Salina South 56

    Northern Valley 56, Greeley County 49

    Norton 57, Stockton 6

    Norwich 47, Stafford 44

    Olpe 79, Hartford 32

    Onaga 62, Flint Hills Christian 32

    Osage City 63, Council Grove 45

    Osborne 71, Lincoln 45

    Ottawa 51, Tonganoxie 48

    Pawnee Heights 54, Spearville 48

    Perry-Lecompton 68, Riverside 42

    Phillipsburg 53, Russell 47

    Pike Valley 71, Lakeside 60

    Rock Creek 52, Silver Lake 33

    Rock Hills 56, Chase 23

    Rossville 52, Riley County 33

    Rural Vista 49, Herington 42

    Sabetha 72, Holton 57

    Shawnee Heights 76, Lansing 50

    Solomon 51, Goessel 44

    South Gray 84, Stanton County 35

    South Haven 60, Gobles, Mich. 4

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Southeast Saline 69, Minneapolis 24

    St. James Academy 54, Bishop Miege 48

    St. John 69, Ness City 63

    St. Mary’s 67, Wabaunsee 64

    Sublette 70, Elkhart 47

    Sylvan-Lucas 47, Tescott 27

    Topeka 40, Emporia 6

    Topeka West 51, De Soto, Texas 50

    Uniontown 56, Yates Center 26

    Victoria 48, Otis-Bison 12

    Washburn Rural 46, Topeka Hayden 36

    Washington County 53, Doniphan West 33

    Wellington 57, Clearwater 50

    Wellsville 62, Anderson County 46

    Weskan 64, Moscow 31

    West Elk 78, Bluestem 25

    Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 53

    Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 44

    Wichita Life Prep 61, Independence Home School 50

    Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31

    Wilson 62, Miltonvale 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.