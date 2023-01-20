AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

January 20, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deerfield 64, Rolla 8

Burrton Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Berean Academy 43, Fairfield 42

Semifinal=

Inman 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 14

Little River 70, Goessel 37

Canton-Galva Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Wichita Home School 52, Sedgwick 37

Chanute Tournament=

First Round=

Andover Central 57, Carthage, Mo. 43

Bishop Miege 73, Chanute 51

Emporia 57, Coffeyville 23

Chaparral Tournament=

First Round=

Reno County 64, Belle Plaine 57

Wellington 56, Conway Springs 48

Colby Tournament=

First Round=

Beloit 67, Pine Creek, Colo. 45

Colby 55, Liberty, Colo. 49

Hays 51, Goodland 33

Dodge City Tournament=

First Round=

Derby 58, Dodge City 53

Hutchinson 53, Newton 25

El Dorado Tournament=

First Round=

Arkansas City 61, Wichita Trinity 40

Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, El Dorado 25

Wichita Collegiate 58, Goddard 43

Four-State Classic=

Fort Scott 45, Seneca, Mo. 35

Halstead Tournament=

Consolation=

Cheney 63, Garden Plain 42

Winfield 52, Halstead 46

Hoisington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Victoria 58, Otis-Bison 29

Iola Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Marmaton Valley 68, Yates Center 44

Semifinal=

Cherryvale 57, Anderson County 46

McPherson Invitational=

First Round=

Lawrence Free State 51, Olathe East 43

    • McPherson 77, Wichita East 47

    Mid-Continent League Tournament=

    Plainville 57, Stockton 20

    Smith Center 46, Ellis 42

    Nemaha Central Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Atchison 55, St. Mary’s Academy 43

    Pleasanton Mid-Season Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Louisburg 74, Pleasanton 39

    Salina Tournament=

    First Round=

    Abilene 64, Liberal 42

    Andover 77, Wichita South 57

    Salina Central 66, Buhler 43

    SC Border League Tournament=

    First Round=

    Burden Central 56, Caldwell 51

    Shawnee Mission West Tournament=

    First Round=

    Shawnee Heights 64, Grandview, Mo. 43

    Spring Hill Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Glendale, Mo. 51, Olathe South 45

    Mill Valley 56, Goddard-Eisenhower 24

    Sterling Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Kingman 64, Hutchinson Trinity 63, OT

    Semifinal=

    Hugoton 67, Sterling 60

    Southeast Saline 72, Scott City 48

    Topeka Tournament=

    First Round=

    Highland Park 67, SM North 36

    Topeka West 55, Lansing 32

    Wichita Southeast 76, Topeka Hayden 75, OT

    Valley Center Tournament=

    First Round=

    Blue Valley 54, Maize 31

    Garden City 60, Wichita Sunrise 50

    Wichita Heights 59, Topeka Seaman 54

    Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 53

    Valley Falls Tournament=

    Perry-Lecompton 72, Rossville 37

