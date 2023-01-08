AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

January 8, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AZ Compass Prep, Ariz. 61, Oak Hill Academy 56

Albemarle 72, Harrisonburg 51

Alexandria City 49, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 40

Altavista 49, Eastside 36

Bethel 85, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 51

Bullis, Md. 76, Flint Hill 40

Capital Home, Texas 59, Loudoun County Home School 51

Catholic 61, Collegiate-Richmond 51

Cave Spring 55, Spotswood 45

Churchland 70, Grassfield 48

Colonial Forge 51, Gar-Field 38

Combine Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 42

Floyd County 61, Union 50

Franklin 60, Nansemond River 53

Giles 55, Hurley 42

Granby 54, Nandua 52

Great Bridge 61, Deep Run 48

Jackson-Reed, D.C. 83, Hayfield 78

John Marshall 83, Lloyd Bird 47

Johnson Central, Ky. 84, Mountain Mission 59

Legacy Christian Academy 58, Fairfax Home School 53

Millbrook 68, Kettle Run 55

Nansemond-Suffolk 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48

Norcom 66, Deep Creek 63

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Norfolk Academy 57

Northampton 77, Louisa 50

Northside 55, E.C. Glass 48

Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Bishop O’Connell 62

Peninsula Catholic 65, Princess Anne 62

Poca, W.Va. 40, Graham 30

Pulaski County 61, James River-Buchanan 49

Regents 51, Legacy Christian Academy 29

Regents 76, Fairfax Home School 40

Rockbridge County 59, Parry McCluer 52

    • St. Stephens-St. Agnes 76, St. Andrew’s, Md. 66

    Steward School 47, Seton School 38

    TJHS 79, Windsor 34

    Tennessee, Tenn. 72, Abingdon 61

    Twin Springs 65, Lee High 43

    Veritas Collegiate Academy 69, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 66

    Victory Christian Academy 52, Great Hope Baptist 45

    Virginia Academy 69, Largo, Md. 68

    West Potomac 67, James Madison 61

    Western Branch 65, Woodbridge 45

    Woodberry Forest 68, North Cross 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.