Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dirigo 57, Boothbay Region 29
Fort Fairfield 55, Easton 22
Kents Hill 67, Buckfield 14
Monmouth Academy 47, Mt. Abram 42
Narraguagus 41, Shead 36
Piscataquis Community 39, Greenville 13
Schenck 44, Lee Academy 22
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 69, Oak Hill 11
Vinalhaven 47, North Haven Community 29
Washburn 37, Van Buren District 21
Woodland 51, Jonesport-Beals 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison Area Memorial vs. Telstar Regional, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/