Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dirigo 57, Boothbay Region 29

Fort Fairfield 55, Easton 22

Kents Hill 67, Buckfield 14

Monmouth Academy 47, Mt. Abram 42

Narraguagus 41, Shead 36

Piscataquis Community 39, Greenville 13

Schenck 44, Lee Academy 22

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 69, Oak Hill 11

Vinalhaven 47, North Haven Community 29

Washburn 37, Van Buren District 21

Woodland 51, Jonesport-Beals 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Madison Area Memorial vs. Telstar Regional, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

