Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 51, West Holt 46

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Amherst 74, Loomis 33

Arcadia-Loup City 57, Gibbon 46

Archbishop Bergan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Aurora 54, Columbus Lakeview 23

Axtell 63, Overton 36

Bayard 85, Banner County 38

Bennington 70, Elkhorn North 63, OT

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 47, Winside 35

Boyd County 45, Crofton 39

Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 36

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 12

Burwell 41, Ravenna 37

Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34

Central City 62, Centura 48

Chadron 57, Gordon/Rushville 54, OT

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42

Colby, Kan. 61, McCook 58

Columbus Scotus 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 43

Cozad 55, Hershey 48

Crete 66, Grand Island Northwest 40

Cross County 88, Meridian 29

Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42

Douglas County West 63, Fort Calhoun 39

Elgin Public/Pope John 41, Plainview 39

Elkhorn 50, Norris 48

Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Fairbury 50, Milford 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Friend 46

Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, O’Neill 52

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Heartland 45, Exeter/Milligan 31

Hot Springs, S.D. 39, Alliance 37

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Riverside 45

    • Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 52

    Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31

    Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29

    Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

    Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38

    Leyton 64, South Platte 30

    Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45

    Lincoln Northeast 96, Buena Vista 24

    Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39

    Mead 75, Palmyra 64

    Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40

    Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33

    Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

    Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51

    Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

    Omaha Central 86, Omaha Northwest 43

    Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, North Platte 49

    Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 50

    Osceola 64, Hampton 47

    Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45

    Paxton 34, Brady 27

    Pierce 55, Boone Central 47

    Pleasanton 79, Hi-Line 74

    Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

    Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51

    Sidney 67, Chase County 32

    Sioux County 39, Minatare 28

    South Sioux City 62, Vermillion, S.D. 50

    St. Edward 62, Palmer 55

    Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11

    Summerland 82, Niobrara 35

    Wakefield 52, Battle Creek 45

    Weeping Water 61, Omaha Christian Academy 36

    Westview 74, Fremont 44

    Wisner-Pilger 73, Tekamah-Herman 44

    Cattle Trail Invitational=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Southwest 45, Medicine Valley 24

    Semifinal=

    Dundy County-Stratton 75, Arapahoe 61

    Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Hitchcock County 27

    Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

    Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

