Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 51, West Holt 46
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
Amherst 74, Loomis 33
Arcadia-Loup City 57, Gibbon 46
Archbishop Bergan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Aurora 54, Columbus Lakeview 23
Axtell 63, Overton 36
Bayard 85, Banner County 38
Bennington 70, Elkhorn North 63, OT
Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15
Bloomfield 47, Winside 35
Boyd County 45, Crofton 39
Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 36
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 12
Burwell 41, Ravenna 37
Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34
Central City 62, Centura 48
Chadron 57, Gordon/Rushville 54, OT
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42
Colby, Kan. 61, McCook 58
Columbus Scotus 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 43
Cozad 55, Hershey 48
Crete 66, Grand Island Northwest 40
Cross County 88, Meridian 29
Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42
Douglas County West 63, Fort Calhoun 39
Elgin Public/Pope John 41, Plainview 39
Elkhorn 50, Norris 48
Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Fairbury 50, Milford 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Friend 46
Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31
Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, O’Neill 52
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22
Heartland 45, Exeter/Milligan 31
Hot Springs, S.D. 39, Alliance 37
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Riverside 45
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 52
Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31
Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28
Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38
Leyton 64, South Platte 30
Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45
Lincoln Northeast 96, Buena Vista 24
Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39
Mead 75, Palmyra 64
Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40
Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51
Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43
Omaha Central 86, Omaha Northwest 43
Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, North Platte 49
Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 50
Osceola 64, Hampton 47
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45
Paxton 34, Brady 27
Pierce 55, Boone Central 47
Pleasanton 79, Hi-Line 74
Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18
Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51
Sidney 67, Chase County 32
Sioux County 39, Minatare 28
South Sioux City 62, Vermillion, S.D. 50
St. Edward 62, Palmer 55
Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11
Summerland 82, Niobrara 35
Wakefield 52, Battle Creek 45
Weeping Water 61, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Westview 74, Fremont 44
Wisner-Pilger 73, Tekamah-Herman 44
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Southwest 45, Medicine Valley 24
Semifinal=
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Arapahoe 61
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Hitchcock County 27
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63
