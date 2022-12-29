Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Omaha Concordia 24
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37
HAC Tournament=
Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46
Kearney 70, Fremont 36
Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20
Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 41
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Ord 47
North Bend Central 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 21
Northeast Nebraska Shootout=
Auburn 50, Winnebago 29
Pender 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30
Pierce 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
O’Neill Holiday Tournament=
North Central 60, Minden 21
O’Neill 62, St. Paul 55
Runza Holiday Classic=
Cross County 49, Mead 12
Milford 42, Superior 37
Shelby Holiday Tournament=
Fillmore Central 72, Clarkson/Leigh 23
Fullerton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37
Shootout at the Elkhorn=
Wakefield 54, Wisner-Pilger 47
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Stanton 44, Lutheran High Northeast 25
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Summerland 61, CWC 24
Tri County Northeast 43, West Holt 3
Wahoo Holiday Tournament=
Elkhorn North 66, Bishop Neumann 31
Wahoo 48, Seward 31
