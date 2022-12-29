AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Omaha Concordia 24

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37

HAC Tournament=

Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46

Kearney 70, Fremont 36

Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20

Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 41

North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Ord 47

North Bend Central 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 21

Northeast Nebraska Shootout=

Auburn 50, Winnebago 29

Pender 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30

Pierce 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

O’Neill Holiday Tournament=

North Central 60, Minden 21

O’Neill 62, St. Paul 55

Runza Holiday Classic=

Cross County 49, Mead 12

Milford 42, Superior 37

Shelby Holiday Tournament=

Fillmore Central 72, Clarkson/Leigh 23

Fullerton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37

Shootout at the Elkhorn=

Wakefield 54, Wisner-Pilger 47

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Neligh-Oakdale 37

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanton 44, Lutheran High Northeast 25

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Summerland 61, CWC 24

Tri County Northeast 43, West Holt 3

Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

Elkhorn North 66, Bishop Neumann 31

Wahoo 48, Seward 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.