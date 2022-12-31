AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burwell 52, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Lincoln Christian 56, Nebraska Christian 48

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Boone Central 69, Adams Central 36

Third Place=

Alliance 41, Broken Bow 21

Amherst Tournament=

Championship=

York 58, Amherst 50

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Kearney Catholic 41

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Archbishop Bergan 33

Omaha Roncalli 66, Plattsmouth 31

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Battle Creek 59, Ainsworth 39

Norfolk Catholic 42, Elkhorn Valley 40

Blair Tournament=

Championship=

Aurora 43, Blair 29

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Chamionship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Dundy County-Stratton 44

Third Place=

Cambridge 40, Crawford 22

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Championship=

Custer, S.D. 52, Chadron 38

D-G-M-T Holiday Tournament=

Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 28

David City Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Aquinas 50, David City 33

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Maryville, Mo. 48

Third Place=

Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 24

Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Platteview 69, Beatrice 54

Third Place=

North Platte 61, Elkhorn 57

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 63, Bertrand 31

    • Consolation=

    Gibbon 56, Arcadia-Loup City 39

    Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Howells/Dodge 53, Fort Calhoun 50

    Third Place=

    Centura 48, Sandy Creek 39

    Freeman Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Freeman 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 36

    Third Place=

    Syracuse 57, McCool Junction 40

    GICC Holiday Tournament=

    Grand Island Central Catholic 53, St. Mary’s 23

    Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Hershey 36

    HAC Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55

    Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50

    Semifinal=

    Lincoln High 59, Lincoln Southwest 56

    Lincoln Southeast 61, Lincoln Pius X 54

    Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Hampton 45, Kenesaw 38

    Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58

    Third Place=

    Fairbury 54, Arlington 40

    Madison Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Riverside 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 50, OT

    Metro Holiday Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Omaha Benson 81, Buena Vista 26

    Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=

    Championship=

    Pierce 50, Auburn 39

    Fifth Place=

    Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 75, Winnebago 61

    Shootout at the Elkhorn=

    Ponca 47, Wakefield 44

    Sidney Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Chase County 69, Mitchell 33

    Waverly Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Waverly 58, Norris 45

    Third Place=

    Gering 64, South Sioux City 53

    Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

    B Division=

    Championship=

    Raymond Central 54, Falls City 48, OT

    Third Place=

    Sterling 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 45

    Wynot Holiday Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Humphrey St. Francis 52, Crofton 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

