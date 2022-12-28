AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 60, William Fleming 47

Annandale 57, Green Run 54

Arden Christ School, N.C. 60, Gate City 26

Brunswick, Md. 49, Herndon 48

Bullis, Md. 77, Meadowbrook 30

Chilhowie 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 48

Downingtown West, Pa. 66, Potomac 53

Hayfield 61, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 54

Hazleton Area, Pa. 65, W.T. Woodson 62

J.I. Burton 68, Marion 63

Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 73, Tabernacle Baptist 45

Lebanon 86, Rye Cove 35

Life Christian 46, La Salle CHS, Pa. 38

Patriot 60, Winston Churchill, Md. 45

Radford 50, East Wilkes, N.C. 27

Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68

South County 58, Forest Park 47

St. Annes-Belfield 84, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 52

St. Francis, Ga. 65, Wakefield 56

Stone Bridge 56, TJHS 40

Tazewell 61, Fort Chiswell 45

West Potomac 44, Smithfield 32

Western Albemarle 64, Stafford 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

