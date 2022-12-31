AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 51, Preston, W.Va. 21

Aliquippa 55, Rochester 51

Camp Hill 51, Halifax 23

Carlisle 41, Williamsport 31

Chambersburg 55, West York 42

Constitution 46, Frankford 33

DME Sports, Fla. 68, Penn Charter 60

Erie 51, Maplewood 42

Fairview 54, Union City 17

Fox Chapel 48, Pine-Richland 37

Honesdale 39, Lakeland 18

Kiski Area 53, Ellis School 11

Knoch 34, Seneca Valley 32

Laurel Highlands 43, West Philadelphia 42

Lewisburg 48, Mifflinburg 18

Little Flower 54, Doane Academy, N.J. 42

Marple Newtown 31, Hatboro-Horsham 19

Mastery Charter South 63, Hardy Williams 13

Moon 56, Central Valley 36

Mount St. Joseph 48, Conwell Egan 30

Penn Hills 64, Riverview 29

Penncrest 61, Chester 23

Radnor 55, Cheraw, S.C. 23

Randolph, N.Y. 52, Otto-Eldred 43

Reynolds 40, Commodore Perry 20

Shade 66, Conemaugh Valley 63

Shady Side Academy 50, South Side 24

Sharon 59, Ambridge 33

Souderton 62, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 51

Springfield 51, Martin County, Ky. 46

Ursuline Academy, Del. 67, Notre Dame 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

