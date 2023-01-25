AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Auburn 64, Falls City 22

Bayard 72, South Platte 49

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 54, Palmer 37

CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT

Central City 69, Boone Central 55

Centura 57, St. Paul 51

David City 62, Mead 46

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37

Elkhorn South 74, Westview 56

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49

Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30

Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT

Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45

Fremont 58, Omaha Burke 57

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Leyton 64, Banner County 18

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 57, Franklin 41

Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52

O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Omaha Benson 80, Buena Vista 25

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 52

Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

    Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19

    Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11

    Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39

    St. Mary’s 49, Creighton 42

    Stanton 65, Twin River 50

    Superior 40, Deshler 38

    Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42

    Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

    Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42

    Wood River 68, Ord 26

    Centennial Conference Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

    Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Aquinas 21

    Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25

    Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45

    Central Conference Tournament=

    Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26

    Crete 66, Lexington 25

    Seward 53, Adams Central 39

    York 75, Grand Island Northwest 38

    CRC Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31, McCool Junction 30

    Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 32

    Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41

    Norris 57, Waverly 42

    MNAC Tournament=

    Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49

    RPAC Tournament=

    East Division=

    Consolation=

    Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Semifinal=

    Bertrand 41, Alma 38

    Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43

    West Division=

    Consolation=

    Maxwell 53, Wauneta-Palisade 30

    Semifinal=

    Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 50

    Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35

    Southwest Conference Tournament=

    Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

    Holdrege 59, Cozad 42

    McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

    Ogallala 78, Valentine 28

    Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

    Beatrice 71, Ralston 63

    Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46

    Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.