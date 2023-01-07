AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 47

Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51

Bethesda Christian 59, Faith Christian 43

Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56

Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Columbus Christian 41

Bloomington North 53, Bloomington South 50

Boonville 57, Princeton 33

Borden 69, New Washington 45

Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Castle 62, Evansville Memorial 51

Caston 42, Culver 39

Center Grove 43, Carmel 41

Central Noble 58, Garrett 36

Christel House Manual 73, Indpls Washington 50

Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24

Concord 57, Goshen 41

Connersville 43, Greensburg 40

Corydon 74, Floyd Central 60

Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77

Cowan 57, Daleville 51

Crawford Co. 57, Springs Valley 54

Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53

Decatur Central 66, Martinsville 54

E. Central 45, Rushville 30

Eastern (Greentown) 70, Clinton Central 51

Evansville Bosse 76, Evansville Central 75, OT

Evansville Harrison 70, Evansville North 55

Evansville Reitz 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 44

Fairfield 51, Eastside 32

Forest Park 70, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46

Franklin Co. 55, Union Co. 53

Fremont 76, Churubusco 59

Frontier 46, Pioneer 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Wayne 73

    • Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

    Glenn 52, Triton 27

    Greenfield 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46

    Greenwood 35, Whiteland 32

    Greenwood Christian 55, Speedway 53

    Hanover Central 61, Hammond Noll 43

    Hebron 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 30

    Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 51

    Heritage Christian 63, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 59

    Heritage Hills 62, Gibson Southern 46

    Hobart 55, Westville 47

    Homestead 44, Ft. Wayne South 41

    Huntington North 50, E. Noble 48

    Indpls Attucks 79, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53

    Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 44

    Indpls Lutheran 70, Trinity Lutheran 35

    Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

    Indpls Park Tudor 61, Indpls Metro 44

    Indpls Pike 71, Fishers 60

    Indpls Ritter 77, Monrovia 41

    Jeffersonville 67, New Albany 63

    Jennings Co. 78, Brownstown 69

    Kokomo 61, Logansport 47

    Lafayette Catholic 64, McCutcheon 54

    Lake Central 67, LaPorte 46

    Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47

    Lakewood Park 70, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33

    Lawrence Central 66, Hamilton Southeastern 64

    Lebanon 57, Frankfort 46

    Loogootee 79, Vincennes Rivet 22

    Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 54, Christian Academy 39

    Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56

    Manchester 97, N. Miami 38

    Michigan City Marquette 58, S. Bend Trinity 21

    Mishawaka 63, Plymouth 55

    Morgan Twp. 54, Boone Grove 28

    Muncie Central 51, Lafayette Jeff 36

    Munster 62, Kankakee Valley 46

    N. Daviess 60, Eastern (Greene) 27

    N. Decatur 58, Hauser 45

    N. Harrison 52, Austin 40

    N. Judson 70, Kouts 44

    N. Vermillion 65, Attica 23

    New Palestine 62, Delta 48

    North Vigo 52, Columbus North 39

    NorthWood 57, Wawasee 23

    Northview 67, Greencastle 47

    Northwestern 57, Hamilton Hts. 43

    Oak Hill 53, Peru 48

    Oldenburg 61, Madison Shawe 47

    Orleans 43, Salem 37

    Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 43

    Paoli 68, Mitchell 37

    Parke Heritage 50, S. Vermillion 42

    Pike Central 57, Ev. Day 55

    Portage 47, Valparaiso 38

    Prairie Hts. 53, Angola 40

    Providence 58, Clarksville 34

    Richmond 60, New Castle 57, OT

    River Forest 49, S. Newton 35

    Rochester 48, Whitko 45

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 46, Lanesville 42

    S. Decatur 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 64

    S. Spencer 61, Wood Memorial 37

    Scottsburg 84, Madison 42

    Seymour 45, Charlestown 36

    Sheridan 63, Tri-Central 48

    Silver Creek 71, Eastern (Pekin) 60

    Simeon, Ill. 74, Indpls Cathedral 61

    South Vigo 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

    Southport 51, Franklin Central 49

    Southridge 62, Tecumseh 48

    Southwood 67, Wabash 56

    Sullivan 65, S. Putnam 61

    Taylor 50, Rossville 48

    Tippecanoe Valley 70, Northfield 32

    Vincennes (South Knox— 45, Dubois 37

    Vincennes 45, Jasper 43

    W. Noble 77, Lakeland 49

    W. Washington 48, Perry Central 41

    Wapahani 52, Eastern Hancock 51

    Warren Central 66, Lawrence North 51

    Warsaw 47, Northridge 41

    Washington 68, N. Knox 25

    Washington Twp. 60, Tri-Township 42

    Western 61, W. Lafayette 54

    Westfield 59, Yorktown 47

    Westview 81, LaVille 62

    Zionsville 48, Indpls Brebeuf 35

    Hendricks County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Brownsburg 60, Avon 41

    Plainfield 64, Tri-West 43

    Madison County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Anderson 79, Lapel 60

    Fifth Place=

    Pendleton Hts. 65, Elwood 23

    Seventh Place=

    Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep Academy 63, 2OT

    Third Place=

    Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41

    Shelby County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Triton Central 78, Morristown 54

    Waldron 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

    Sugar Creek Tournament=

    First Round=

    Crawfordsville 48, N. Montgomery 34

    Southmont 48, Western Boone 40

    Wayne County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Northeastern 63, Centerville 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Hammond Central vs. LaPorte LaLumiere, ppd.

    Indpls Tech vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.

    Union (Dugger) vs. Medora, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

