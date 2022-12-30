Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 48, Minden 32
Barbe 52, Carencro 49
Beau Chene 38, Family Christian Academy 35
Bell City 46, Vinton 45
Brother Martin 62, Dacula, Ga. 61
Franklin 57, RHS 41
Hamilton Christian Academy 48, Ascension Episcopal 38
Hammond 71, Bogalusa 35
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 41, Country Day 37
Katy Pope John, Texas 65, Opelousas Catholic 59
Kilbourne 61, LaSalle 26
Lafayette Christian Academy 59, Ellender 52
Lake Arthur 53, Mamou 44
Lakeshore 77, Mortimer Jordan, Ala. 66
Monroe County, Ala. 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51
New Iberia 52, Peabody 42
North Broward, Fla. 57, Northshore 44
Radnor, Pa. 59, Rummel 44
Riverdale 75, King 62
Southside 55, Teurlings Catholic 47
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Westgate 63
St. Thomas More 67, Iowa 58
Tensas 54, Block 47
West Jefferson 40, South Plaquemines 37
Willow School 53, University (Lab) 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Merryville vs. Bell City, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/