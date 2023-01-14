Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 58, Elwood 15
Batesville 42, S. Dearborn 29
Blackford 67, Mississinewa 38
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 52
Cascade 74, Cloverdale 12
Charlestown 50, Providence 31
Christian Academy 48, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39
Clinton Central 69, Taylor 15
Clinton Prairie 52, Carroll (Flora) 45, OT
Danville 61, N. Montgomery 13
Delphi 67, Eastern (Greentown) 26
Fishers 54, Brownsburg 49
Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Homestead 62, OT
Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43
Greencastle 46, N. Putnam 14
Greenfield 59, New Castle 48
Hamilton Southeastern 54, Westfield 35
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 18
LaVille 48, Knox 41, OT
Lafayette Harrison 41, Merrillville 33
Lebanon 50, Tri-West 29
Noblesville 73, Zionsville 64
North Vigo 46, South Vigo 27
Northeastern 73, Knightstown 25
Northview 44, S. Putnam 26
Owen Valley 39, Edgewood 28
Pendleton Hts. 57, New Palestine 35
Riverton Parke 32, Attica 28
Rossville 34, Tri-Central 29
Seeger 47, Southmont 36
Sullivan 69, W. Vigo 39
Triton 30, Culver 23
Western Boone 53, Frankfort 24
Allen County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Jay Co. 72, S. Adams 31
Woodlan 50, Southern Wells 19
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Championship=
Heritage Christian 55, Indpls Cathedral 49
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central Noble 59, Eastside 37
Fairfield 62, W. Noble 16
