Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 58, Elwood 15

Batesville 42, S. Dearborn 29

Blackford 67, Mississinewa 38

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 52

Cascade 74, Cloverdale 12

Charlestown 50, Providence 31

Christian Academy 48, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39

Clinton Central 69, Taylor 15

Clinton Prairie 52, Carroll (Flora) 45, OT

Danville 61, N. Montgomery 13

Delphi 67, Eastern (Greentown) 26

Fishers 54, Brownsburg 49

Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Homestead 62, OT

Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43

Greencastle 46, N. Putnam 14

Greenfield 59, New Castle 48

Hamilton Southeastern 54, Westfield 35

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 18

LaVille 48, Knox 41, OT

Lafayette Harrison 41, Merrillville 33

Lebanon 50, Tri-West 29

Noblesville 73, Zionsville 64

North Vigo 46, South Vigo 27

Northeastern 73, Knightstown 25

Northview 44, S. Putnam 26

Owen Valley 39, Edgewood 28

Pendleton Hts. 57, New Palestine 35

Riverton Parke 32, Attica 28

Rossville 34, Tri-Central 29

Seeger 47, Southmont 36

Sullivan 69, W. Vigo 39

Triton 30, Culver 23

Western Boone 53, Frankfort 24

Allen County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Jay Co. 72, S. Adams 31

Woodlan 50, Southern Wells 19

Indianapolis City Tournament=

Championship=

Heritage Christian 55, Indpls Cathedral 49

Northeast Corner Tournament=

Semifinal=

Central Noble 59, Eastside 37

Fairfield 62, W. Noble 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.