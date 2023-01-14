AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brady 51, Sanborn Regional 48

Bishop Guertin 71, Manchester Memorial 31

Bow 58, Milford 31

Coe-Brown 52, Lebanon 45

Colebrook 56, Sunapee 35

ConVal 41, Merrimack Valley 37

Concord Christian 68, Prospect Mountain 20

Derryfield 57, Timberlane 32

Dover 45, Winnacunnet 38

Goffstown 64, Nashua North 38

Groveton 38, Newmarket 33

Hanover 53, Manchester West 17

Hollis/Brookline 48, Pembroke Academy 5

Kennett 70, Oyster River 48

Laconia 60, John Stark 50

Lin-Wood 44, Holy Family 25

Lisbon 32, Pittsfield 22

Littleton 56, Epping 30

Moultonborough 56, Wilton-Lyndeborough 37

Newport 42, Hillsboro-Deering 35

Pinkerton 58, Keene 33

Plymouth Regional 52, Kingswood 26

Portsmouth 68, Merrimack 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Campbell 20

Woodsville 53, Mascenic Regional 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

