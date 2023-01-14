Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brady 51, Sanborn Regional 48
Bishop Guertin 71, Manchester Memorial 31
Bow 58, Milford 31
Coe-Brown 52, Lebanon 45
Colebrook 56, Sunapee 35
ConVal 41, Merrimack Valley 37
Concord Christian 68, Prospect Mountain 20
Derryfield 57, Timberlane 32
Dover 45, Winnacunnet 38
Goffstown 64, Nashua North 38
Groveton 38, Newmarket 33
Hanover 53, Manchester West 17
Hollis/Brookline 48, Pembroke Academy 5
Kennett 70, Oyster River 48
Laconia 60, John Stark 50
Lin-Wood 44, Holy Family 25
Lisbon 32, Pittsfield 22
Littleton 56, Epping 30
Moultonborough 56, Wilton-Lyndeborough 37
Newport 42, Hillsboro-Deering 35
Pinkerton 58, Keene 33
Plymouth Regional 52, Kingswood 26
Portsmouth 68, Merrimack 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Campbell 20
Woodsville 53, Mascenic Regional 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/