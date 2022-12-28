AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 9, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3

Bemidji 4, Fargo Davies, N.D. 2

Brookfield Academy, Wis. 6, North Shore Storm 1

Champlin Park 4, St. Louis Park 1

Chanhassen 6, Rosemount 2

Chaska 3, Rogers 3, OT

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 9, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 3

Detroit Lakes 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 1

Duluth Marshall 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 1

Eden Prairie 7, Lakeville North 5

Edina 3, Moorhead 2

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 4

Ely 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Fergus Falls 3, New Ulm 3, OT

Forest Lake 3, Blaine 1

Gentry 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Holy Family Catholic 6, Totino-Grace 0

Irondale 3, Duluth Denfeld 2

Lakeville South 5, Hill-Murray 4

Mankato West 5, Anoka 0

Maple Grove 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Marshall 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0

Minot, N.D. 3, Alexandria 2

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 11, Redwood Valley 0

New Prague 6, Proctor 2

Osseo 5, Superior, Wis. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Owatonna 1

Princeton 1, St. Paul Academy 0

Red Lake Falls 5, Somerset, Wis. 3

Roseau 7, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2

Shakopee 4, Mounds View 3

Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Simley 3, OT

St. Thomas Academy 4, Prior Lake 1

Two Rivers 7, Pine Area 0

Wayzata 4, Blake 1

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=

Gold=

Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2

Roseville 5, Breck 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.