Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 9, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3
Bemidji 4, Fargo Davies, N.D. 2
Brookfield Academy, Wis. 6, North Shore Storm 1
Champlin Park 4, St. Louis Park 1
Chanhassen 6, Rosemount 2
Chaska 3, Rogers 3, OT
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 9, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 3
Detroit Lakes 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 1
Duluth Marshall 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 1
Eden Prairie 7, Lakeville North 5
Edina 3, Moorhead 2
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 4
Ely 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Fergus Falls 3, New Ulm 3, OT
Forest Lake 3, Blaine 1
Gentry 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Holy Family Catholic 6, Totino-Grace 0
Irondale 3, Duluth Denfeld 2
Lakeville South 5, Hill-Murray 4
Mankato West 5, Anoka 0
Maple Grove 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
Marshall 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0
Minot, N.D. 3, Alexandria 2
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 11, Redwood Valley 0
New Prague 6, Proctor 2
Osseo 5, Superior, Wis. 2
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Owatonna 1
Princeton 1, St. Paul Academy 0
Red Lake Falls 5, Somerset, Wis. 3
Roseau 7, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2
Shakopee 4, Mounds View 3
Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Simley 3, OT
St. Thomas Academy 4, Prior Lake 1
Two Rivers 7, Pine Area 0
Wayzata 4, Blake 1
Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=
Gold=
Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2
Roseville 5, Breck 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/