Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48

Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15

Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44

Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54

West Holt 40, O’Neill 38

CRC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44

Third Place=

Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47

MNAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mullen 49, Hyannis 20

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27

Yutan 39, Louisville 27

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26

Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49

Semifinal=

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46

Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27

