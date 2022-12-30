AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 59, Torrington, Wyo. 53

Central City 52, Wood River 35

Hay Springs 73, Banner County 36

Lewiston 69, Dorchester 41

Scottsbluff 59, Lexington 38

St. Agnes, Minn. 80, St. Paul 40

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 23

Boone Central 56, Alliance 39

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Amherst 58, Kearney Catholic 37

York 44, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 42

Ashland-Greenwood 80, Plattsmouth 32

Blair Tournament=

Aurora 67, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Blair 60, Elkhorn Mount Michael 42

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 26

Maywood-Hayes Center 69, Crawford 29

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Chadron 63, Hemingford 26

Custer, S.D. 75, Valentine 50

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 48, Twin River 33

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Wausa 47, Boyd County 44

D-G-M-T Tournament=

Deshler 46, Meridian 21

Tri County 59, Diller-Odell 23

David City Holiday Tournament=

Douglas County West 62, Aquinas 34

Palmyra 62, David City 47

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Maryville, Mo. 61, Grand Island Northwest 45

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Crete 38

East Butler Tournament=

East Butler 43, High Plains Community 33

    • Friend 67, Cedar Bluffs 26

    Elba Tournament=

    St. Edward 51, Palmer 24

    Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

    Beatrice 54, North Platte 40

    Platteview 81, Elkhorn 47

    Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

    Bertrand 57, Gibbon 45

    Elm Creek 52, Arcadia-Loup City 39

    Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=

    Omaha Concordia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 43

    Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

    Fort Calhoun 60, Centura 33

    Howells/Dodge 47, Sandy Creek 22

    Freeman Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament=

    Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Syracuse 39

    McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41

    Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

    Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Gothenburg 48

    Hershey 51, Lawrence-Nelson 47

    HAC Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Grand Island 56, Fremont 47

    Lincoln High 68, Kearney 54

    Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln East 52

    Lincoln Southwest 62, Lincoln North Star 53

    Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

    Hampton 45, Harvard 38

    Kenesaw 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

    Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

    Holdrege 49, Arlington 34

    Lincoln Lutheran 78, Fairbury 57

    Louisville Holiday Tournament=

    Louisville 39, Nebraska City 35

    Ogallala 76, Ralston 57

    Madison Holiday Tournament=

    Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Madison 42, OT

    Riverside 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45

    Malcolm Tournament=

    Malcolm 60, Centennial 49

    Oakland-Craig 49, Wilber-Clatonia 34

    Metro Holiday Tournament=

    Bellevue West 87, Bellevue East 37

    Elkhorn South 61, Millard West 59

    Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 56

    Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Central 57

    Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 46

    Omaha Westside 77, Omaha Burke 47

    Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha North 50

    North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

    North Bend Central 47, Guardian Angels 42

    Ord 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40

    Northeast Nebraska Shootout=

    Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Pender 46, OT

    Pierce 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

    Perkins County Holiday Tournament=

    Perkins County 68, South Platte 33

    Randolph Holiday Tournament=

    Stuart 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 52

    Winside 34, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 18

    Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

    Overton 67, Franklin 64

    Sandhills/Thedford 37, Ravenna 23

    Shootout at the Elkhorn=

    Wisner-Pilger 46, Ponca 45

    Sidney Holiday Tournament=

    Gordon/Rushville def. Chase County, forfeit

    Sidney 70, Mitchell 30

    Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

    Shelton 58, Red Cloud 42

    Stanton Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Hartington-Newcastle 54, Stanton 51

    Summerland Holiday Tournament=

    Summerland 42, West Holt 38, OT

    Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=

    Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Omaha Nation 45

    Tekamah-Herman 55, Homer 34

    Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

    Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 41

    Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Seward 45, Bishop Neumann 43

    Waverly Holiday Tournament=

    Norris 69, Gering 56

    Waverly 64, South Sioux City 57

    Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

    A Division=

    Johnson-Brock 58, Conestoga 45

    Parkview Christian 75, Weeping Water 27

    B Division=

    Falls City 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

    Wynot Holiday Tournament=

    West Point-Beemer 46, Crofton 38

    Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 43

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

