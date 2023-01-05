Wednesday’s Scores

Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 71, Academy of the New Church 65

Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32

Audenried 82, Gratz 8

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Cambria 39

Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20

Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31

Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit

Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5

Friends Central 64, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19

George School 71, Friends Select 8

Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13

High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19

Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33

Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13

Linville Hill 26, Kennard-Dale 25

Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7

Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15

Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35

Penn Cambria 51, Bishop Carroll 38

Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17

Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41

Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18

Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24

Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48

Rush 41, Nueva Esperanza 33

Somerset 52, Bedford 24

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58

Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37

Tri-Valley 37, Greenwood 30

York 54, Muhlenberg 22

York Suburban 63, Exeter 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/