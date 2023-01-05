Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 71, Academy of the New Church 65
Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32
Audenried 82, Gratz 8
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Cambria 39
Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20
Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31
Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit
Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5
Friends Central 64, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19
George School 71, Friends Select 8
Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13
High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19
Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33
Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13
Linville Hill 26, Kennard-Dale 25
Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7
Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15
Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35
Penn Cambria 51, Bishop Carroll 38
Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17
Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41
Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18
Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24
Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48
Rush 41, Nueva Esperanza 33
Somerset 52, Bedford 24
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58
Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37
Tri-Valley 37, Greenwood 30
York 54, Muhlenberg 22
York Suburban 63, Exeter 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/