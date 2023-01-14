Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 62, Lehi 55
Altamont 48, Intermountain Christian 34
Bountiful 64, Viewmont 53
Brighton 59, Murray 54
Cedar City 73, Pine View 72
Cedar Valley 71, Uintah 46
Copper Hills 62, Bingham 60
Corner Canyon 70, American Fork 60
Cottonwood 70, Payson 61
Crimson Cliffs 59, Hurricane 35
Cyprus 74, Kearns 59
Davis 69, Syracuse 67
Dixie 64, Snow Canyon 56
East 57, Park City 39
Emery 53, Canyon View 52
Enterprise 60, San Juan Blanding 46
Fremont 66, Weber 51
Grantsville 53, Morgan 38
Hillcrest 72, Tooele 65
Juab 64, Delta 41
Juan Diego Catholic 63, Judge Memorial 59
Layton 59, Farmington 57
Maple Mountain 61, Provo 60
Millard 73, Gunnison Valley 50
Monticello 58, Whitehorse 57
Mountain Ridge 72, West Jordan 60
Ogden 62, South Summit 61
Rich County 69, Cokeville, Wyo. 56
Richfield 74, Grand County 34
Riverton 74, Herriman 72
Rockwell Charter 66, Maeser Prep Academy 60
Roy 64, Hunter 52
Salem Hills 62, Wasatch 46
Skyline 62, Highland 54
Springville 52, Spanish Fork 37
Summit Academy 66, Providence Hall 31
Taylorsville 59, West 53
Timpview 78, Timpanogos 58
Tintic 66, Dugway 15
Wendover 64, Telos School 19
Westlake 61, Skyridge 52
Woods Cross 45, Box Elder 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/