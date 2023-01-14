Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson County 54, Midway-Minto 26
Bismarck 100, Turtle Mountain 59
Bottineau 64, Bishop Ryan 24
Edgeley/K-M 60, Sargent County 55
Glen Ullin-Hebron 82, Wilton-Wing 17
Jamestown 97, Watford City 44
Mandan 74, St. Mary’s 70, 2OT
Nedrose 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 37
Northern Cass 78, North Border 55
Oak Grove Lutheran 54, Larimore 34
Our Redeemer’s 61, Westhope/Newburg 49
Devils Lake Class B Day=
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Kidder County 45
May-Port CG 53, North Prairie 48
New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, Hatton-Northwood 56
Dickinson Trinity Shootout=
Central McLean 73, Heart River 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/