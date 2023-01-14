AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 54, Midway-Minto 26

Bismarck 100, Turtle Mountain 59

Bottineau 64, Bishop Ryan 24

Edgeley/K-M 60, Sargent County 55

Glen Ullin-Hebron 82, Wilton-Wing 17

Jamestown 97, Watford City 44

Mandan 74, St. Mary’s 70, 2OT

Nedrose 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 37

Northern Cass 78, North Border 55

Oak Grove Lutheran 54, Larimore 34

Our Redeemer’s 61, Westhope/Newburg 49

Devils Lake Class B Day=

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Kidder County 45

May-Port CG 53, North Prairie 48

New Rockford-Sheyenne 58, Hatton-Northwood 56

Dickinson Trinity Shootout=

Central McLean 73, Heart River 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

