Westmoreland high school sports lookahead for week of Feb. 19-24

MONDAY

Hockey

Class AA South/East divison leader Latrobe (13-5) is looking for a strong stretch run as the PIHL season winds toward the playoffs. The Wildcats should get a challenge from Penn-Trafford (9-9) when the teams meet at 6:30 p.m. at Center Ice Arena.

• In another South/East matchup, Franklin Regional (10-7) takes on Shaler (9-7) at 7:30 at the Alpha Complex.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball

Greensburg Salem (12-10) returns to the WPIAL playoffs as it faces No. 5 seed Trinity (18-4) in the first round. The Golden Lions and Hillers tip at 6:30 p.m. at Peters Township.

Girls basketball

Three area teams from Section 2-6A will open the WPIAL playoffs. Latrobe (16-6) plays Shaler (10-12) at 6:30 p.m., and Norwin (11-9) faces Pine-Richland (7-13) at 8. Both games are at Plum.

• Hempfield (11-11) takes on Seneca Valley (11-10) at 6:30 at Fox Chapel.

• In District 6, Ligonier Valley (11-11) travels to Tyrone (14-8) for a first-round game at 7.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Second-seeded Ligonier Valley (17-4) begins its quest for a District 6 championship as the Rams host Penns Valley (10-11) at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball

Defending WPIAL Class A champion and No. 2-seeded Monessen (13-8) faces Imani Christian (12-9) in the quarterfinals. It will be a rematch of last year’s WPIAL title game that Monessen won 74-59.

Girls basketball

After a first-round bye, No. 4 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, in the WPIAL playoffs for a county-leading 18th straight time, plays No. 5 Serra Catholic (15-7) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The teams shared the Section 3 title with 11-3 records and split their season series.

No. 6 Belle Vernon (18-5) takes on No. 3 Beaver Area (16-5) in the 4A quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Third-seeded Franklin Regional (18-4) finally begins the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs when it takes on the winner of Moon (17-5) and Albert Gallatin (12-10) in a quarterfinal.

• Jeannette (18-3), the Class 2A No. 3 seed, plays Shenango (14-8) or Frazier (9-12) in the quarterfinals.

Wrestling

The top individual from WPIAL Class AA head to IUP for the PIAA Southwest AA Regional Tournament.

Diving

The WPIAL Class AA championships will be at South Park. The boys competition begins at 11 a.m., and the girls begin at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball

Class 4A No. 3 Belle Vernon (17-5) plays the winner of Ambridge (12-9) and Deer Lakes (12-9) in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

• Latrobe (16-7), the No. 9 seed in 6A, tries to upset No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (19-3) in the quarterfinals. The game time and site has not been announced.

Wrestling

The individual postseason gets underway in Class AAA with sectional tournaments. Sites are: Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (Section 2), Fox Chapel (Section 3), and Trinity (Section 4).

• The PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament concludes at IUP.

Diving

North Allegheny hosts the WPIAL Class AAA championships. The boys compete first, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at 2:30 p.m.

— Bill Beckner