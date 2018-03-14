FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Westmoreland high school sports lookahead for week of Feb. 19-24

 
Share

MONDAY

Hockey

Class AA South/East divison leader Latrobe (13-5) is looking for a strong stretch run as the PIHL season winds toward the playoffs. The Wildcats should get a challenge from Penn-Trafford (9-9) when the teams meet at 6:30 p.m. at Center Ice Arena.

• In another South/East matchup, Franklin Regional (10-7) takes on Shaler (9-7) at 7:30 at the Alpha Complex.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball

Greensburg Salem (12-10) returns to the WPIAL playoffs as it faces No. 5 seed Trinity (18-4) in the first round. The Golden Lions and Hillers tip at 6:30 p.m. at Peters Township.

Girls basketball

Three area teams from Section 2-6A will open the WPIAL playoffs. Latrobe (16-6) plays Shaler (10-12) at 6:30 p.m., and Norwin (11-9) faces Pine-Richland (7-13) at 8. Both games are at Plum.

• Hempfield (11-11) takes on Seneca Valley (11-10) at 6:30 at Fox Chapel.

• In District 6, Ligonier Valley (11-11) travels to Tyrone (14-8) for a first-round game at 7.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Second-seeded Ligonier Valley (17-4) begins its quest for a District 6 championship as the Rams host Penns Valley (10-11) at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball

Defending WPIAL Class A champion and No. 2-seeded Monessen (13-8) faces Imani Christian (12-9) in the quarterfinals. It will be a rematch of last year’s WPIAL title game that Monessen won 74-59.

Girls basketball

After a first-round bye, No. 4 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, in the WPIAL playoffs for a county-leading 18th straight time, plays No. 5 Serra Catholic (15-7) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The teams shared the Section 3 title with 11-3 records and split their season series.

No. 6 Belle Vernon (18-5) takes on No. 3 Beaver Area (16-5) in the 4A quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Third-seeded Franklin Regional (18-4) finally begins the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs when it takes on the winner of Moon (17-5) and Albert Gallatin (12-10) in a quarterfinal.

• Jeannette (18-3), the Class 2A No. 3 seed, plays Shenango (14-8) or Frazier (9-12) in the quarterfinals.

Wrestling

The top individual from WPIAL Class AA head to IUP for the PIAA Southwest AA Regional Tournament.

Diving

The WPIAL Class AA championships will be at South Park. The boys competition begins at 11 a.m., and the girls begin at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball

Class 4A No. 3 Belle Vernon (17-5) plays the winner of Ambridge (12-9) and Deer Lakes (12-9) in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

• Latrobe (16-7), the No. 9 seed in 6A, tries to upset No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (19-3) in the quarterfinals. The game time and site has not been announced.

Wrestling

The individual postseason gets underway in Class AAA with sectional tournaments. Sites are: Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (Section 2), Fox Chapel (Section 3), and Trinity (Section 4).

• The PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament concludes at IUP.

Diving

North Allegheny hosts the WPIAL Class AAA championships. The boys compete first, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at 2:30 p.m.

— Bill Beckner