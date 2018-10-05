WPIAL doubles champions to be crowned in Thursday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

New champions will be crowned at the 2018 WPIAL girls doubles tennis championships Thursday.

The Class AAA and AA tournaments began Wednesday with first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches and conclude Thursday with the championship and consolation finals.

In Class AAA, Shady Side Academy’s Ella Santor and Aya Youssef will play Mars’ Amelia Haley and Emily Ivory for the title. In Class AA, Greensburg Salem’s Kasey Storkel and Abby Jo Stull will meet Beaver’s Devyn Campbell and Anna Blum.

The finals will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Oxford Athletic Club.

Boys soccer on tap

Section play has just over one week left in WPIAL boys soccer, and while there are no battles for first on Thursday, three matches stand out on the fourth day of October.

Class 4A matches include Connellsville at Plum and Pine-Richland hosting Seneca Valley.

The Falcons (7-3) are one game ahead of the Mustangs (6-4) for second place behind Norwin in Section 3.

Connellsville won the first meeting 4-2.

In Section 1, first-place Seneca Valley (9-1) has an edge over fourth-place Pine-Richland (6-2-2). The Raiders won the first meeting at home 3-1.

One key match in Class A is between two of the top three teams in Section 4 as Bishop Canevin hosts Brentwood.

The Crusaders are 4-1-2 while the Spartans are a half-game better at 5-1-2. Both teams trail Seton LaSalle (6-1).

No surprise that the first Brentwood vs. Bishop Canevin game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Fight for first

There are a pair of Class AAA and one Class AA district girls volleyball matches set for Thursday with a share of first place at stake.

In Section 1-AAA, Kiski Area visits Armstrong. The River Hawks (8-0) won the first meeting and are a game ahead of the Cavaliers (7-1).

Defending Class AAA champion Knoch travels to Chartiers Valley in a Section 4 match. The Knights are a perfect 8-0 while the Colts check in at 6-1.

The top two teams in Section 2-AA collide when Our Lady of the Sacred Heart visits North Catholic. The Trojans won the first meeting and are 7-0 while the Chargers are 6-1.