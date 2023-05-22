Today in Sports - Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship to become oldest Major winner in PGA history
May 23
1876 — Joe Borden of Boston pitches the first no-hitter in NL history.
1884 — Knight of Ellersie, ridden by S. Fischer, wins the two-horse Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Welcher.
1901 — The Cleveland Indians score nine runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Senators 14-13.
1922 — Future World Heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney suffers his only professional defeat in 15-round unanimous points decision against Harry Greb at Madison Square Garden, N.Y.
1935 — The first major league night game, scheduled for Cincinnati, is postponed because of rain.
1936 — Rushaway, ridden by John Longden, wins his second derby in as many days, taking the 1 1/4-mile Latonia Derby at Latonia in Covington, Ky. Rushaway had won the 1 1/8-mile Illinois Derby, run at Aurora, Ill., the previous day.
1941 — In his 20th World Heavyweight Boxing title defense Joe Louis knocks out Buddy Baer in round 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
1953 — Native Dancer, ridden by Eric Guerin, avenges the loss in the Kentucky Derby by edging Jamie K. by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes.
After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem
World Cup final referee Marciniak picked for Champions League final duty
FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs
Dortmund striker Haller on verge of league title after cancer treatment
1962 — Joe Pepitone 2nd NY Yankee to hit 2 HRs in 1 inning (Joe DiMaggio).
1964 — Dale Greig runs female marathon world record (3:27:45).
1968 — AC Milan of Italy win 8th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Hamburger SV of West Germany 2-0 in Rotterdam.
1976 — Boston center Dave Cowens dominates the opener of the NBA Finals against Phoenix with a 25-point, 21-rebound performance and the Celtics defeat the Suns, 98-87.
1981 — Puerto Rican boxer Wilfred Benítez (22) becomes the youngest 3-division world champion in history by knocking out WBC World Super Welterweight champion Maurice Hope in 12 rounds in Las Vegas.
1991 — Paul Dougherty scores two goals and adds two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth consecutive Major Indoor Soccer League championship with an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Crunch.
1997 — In the first all-freshman singles final in NCAA history, Stanford’s Lilia Osterloh beats Florida’s M.C. White 6-1, 6-1 to win the women’s singles tennis championship.
2001 — 9th UEFA Champions League Final: Bayern Munich beats Valencia (1-1, 5-4 on penalties) at Milan.
2002 — Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Shawn Green becomes the 14th man in major league history to homer four times in a game and sets a big league record with 19 total bases. He is 6-for-6, scoring six times with seven RBIs in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.
2005 — Anastasia Myskina is the first defending champion at the French Open to be eliminated in the opening round, losing to Spain’s Maria Sanchez Lorenzo 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
2007 — UEFA Champions League Final, Athens: Filippo Inzaghi scores twice as AC Milan beats Liverpool, 2-1 for 7th title.
2009 — Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne becomes the first player to throw back-to-back no-hitters in NCAA postseason play. Dunne holds Jacksonville State hitless for the second straight day in a 9-0 softball victory. The two no-hitters tie the NCAA postseason record. It’s Dunne’s fourth of the season and a school-record six for her career.
2013 — Patrick Roy is named head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, his former team where he won two Stanley Cups.
2018 — NFL owners approve new NFL national anthem policy whereby players required to stand if they choose to be on the field for pre-game presentations.
2021 — Phil Mickelson wins the 2021 PGA Championship by two strokes to become the oldest major winner (50) in PGA history.
_____