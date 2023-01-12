Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International.

The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after a career-high ranking of No. 4. Injuries and poor form saw her ranking plummet after her win at Melbourne Park in 2020.

It is the American’s first semifinal at a WTA level or higher since her run to the final of the French Open in 2020.

“I just tried to keep on fighting. She’s a tough player to play. I knew I had to hang in there,” Kenin, the 2019 Hobart winner, said. “Match after match I’m playing better and better. I hope I can keep it going.”

Kenin will meet Italian 21-year-old Elisabetta Cocciaretto for a place in the final.

Cocciaretto, who upset third-seeded Alize Cornet in the first round, had a 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera.

On Thursday, Kenin drew a tough Australian Open first-round match against two-time champion and No. 25 Victoria Azarenka.

