AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Crookston 6, East Grand Forks 4

Dodge County 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT

Eden Prairie 2, Holy Angels 1

Edina 3, Stillwater 1

Farmington 4, Metro-South 2

Gentry 15, Fort Frances, Ontario 1

Hill-Murray 6, Hastings 0

Hopkins/Park 2, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0

North Shore Storm 3, Rock Ridge 1

North Wright County 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Northern Lakes 8, International Falls 2

Northern Tier 6, Princeton 1

Northfield 5, Hutchinson 3

Thief River Falls 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

Visitation 9, Fairmont 1

Waconia 5, Mankato West 4

Willmar 6, Morris/Benson Area 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.