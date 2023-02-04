Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Crookston 6, East Grand Forks 4
Dodge County 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT
Eden Prairie 2, Holy Angels 1
Edina 3, Stillwater 1
Farmington 4, Metro-South 2
Gentry 15, Fort Frances, Ontario 1
Hill-Murray 6, Hastings 0
Hopkins/Park 2, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0
North Shore Storm 3, Rock Ridge 1
North Wright County 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1
Northern Lakes 8, International Falls 2
Northern Tier 6, Princeton 1
Northfield 5, Hutchinson 3
Thief River Falls 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
Visitation 9, Fairmont 1
Waconia 5, Mankato West 4
Willmar 6, Morris/Benson Area 0
