Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Heath Hembree on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Konnor Pilkington from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Reno (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Nogosek from the 15-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on DT Derrick Brown.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Joseph Charlton. Exercised fifth-year option on LT Jedrick Wills.

DENVER BRONCOS — Exercised fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Jayson Ademilola, LB D.J. Coleman, WRs Elijah Cooks and Oliver Martin, TE Leonard Taylor , CBs Kaleb Hayes, Jordan Jones and Divaad Wilson, LBs Dequan Jackson and Matthew Jackson and OL Samuel Jackson,

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed ILBs Kelechi Anyalebechi, Deandre Square, Jaiden Woodbey and Ryan Smenda, K Tanner Brown, CBs Timarcus Davis, Cameron McCutcheon and Tyon Davis, Ss Collin Duncan, Quindell Johnson, Rashad Torrence and Tanner Ingle, K Christopher Dunn, RB Tiyon Evans, WRs Tyler Hudson, Xavier Smith and Sam Jones, OLB Matthew Jester, OCs Sean Maginn and Mike Mcallister, TE Christian Sims, LS Alex Ward, and QB Dresser Winn.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed QB Tim Demorat.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Topias Vilen from Pelicans (Finland) to Utica (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Maxim Groshev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Erik Kallgren to Toronto (AHL).