Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS David Hensley to Sugar land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF/OF Nick Gordon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Recalled OF Kyle Garlic from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Zach Jackson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Designated RHP Zach Neal for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Lucas Ereg from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 60-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Selected the contract of 3B Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Karl Kauffmann from Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Germain Marquez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 2B Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Meisinger on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned SS Brayan Rocchio to Columbus (IL). Reinstated 3B Jose Ramirez from the bereavement list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 15-day IL. Placed LF Tim Locastro on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Gary Sanchez from Syracuse (IL). Optioned C Michael Perez to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 15-day IL. Designated OF Miguel Andujar for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of C Patrick Bailey and RHP Ryan Walker from Sacramento (PCL). Designated OF Cal Stevenson for assignment. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento and placed him on the 60-day IL. Placed C Joey Bart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18 and RHP Ross Stripling on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 18.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Joey Meneses from the paternity list. Optioned INF Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated C Anthony Peroni to the active list and Placed C Chance Sisco on the disabled list, retroactive to May 17.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Malik Boyd senior personnel advisor, Chris Morrow and Curtis Rukavina co-directors of pro scouting, Luke Dawson senior executive and A.J. Highsmith national scout.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Greg Van Roten.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Justus Tavai.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OL Ricky Stromberg and OT Braedon Daniels.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHLPA — Named Ron Hainsey assistant executive director.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Nikita Novikov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Kyle MacLean to a one-year, two-way contract and F Daylan Kuefler to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Orlando City M Cesar Araujo an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during a May 17 match against New York City FC. Issued Charlotte FC a warning for violation of mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC. Fined Charlotte D Nathan Byrne, Ms Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood and F Enzo Copetti an undisclosed amount for their roles in inciting or escalating a mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC. Fined Chicago Fire FC and head coach Frank Klopas an undisclosed amount for violating the mass confrontation policy during a May 17 match against Charlotte FC. Fined Charlotte D Bill Tuiloma, Chicago Ms Gaston Gimenez, Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres an undisclosed amount for their roles in inciting or escalating a mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired D Diego Kauan on loan from Red Bull Bragantino for the rest of the season.