Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Minnesota River 1
Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 0
Andover 9, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Blaine 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 3
Brainerd/Little Falls 5, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Anoka 0
East Grand Forks 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 2
Holy Family Catholic 4, Blake 1
Luverne 17, Austin 1
Maple Grove 2, Osseo/Park Center 0
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
Morris/Benson Area 6, Detroit Lakes 5, OT
New Prague 8, Red Wing 1
Pine Area 5, Northern Lakes 0
Rogers 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Simley 5, Hastings 0
Stillwater 8, Woodbury 1
Warroad 8, Crookston 1
White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
___
