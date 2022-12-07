AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Minnesota River 1

Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 0

Andover 9, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Blaine 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 3

Brainerd/Little Falls 5, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Anoka 0

East Grand Forks 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 2

Holy Family Catholic 4, Blake 1

Luverne 17, Austin 1

Maple Grove 2, Osseo/Park Center 0

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

Morris/Benson Area 6, Detroit Lakes 5, OT

New Prague 8, Red Wing 1

Pine Area 5, Northern Lakes 0

Rogers 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Simley 5, Hastings 0

Stillwater 8, Woodbury 1

Warroad 8, Crookston 1

White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

