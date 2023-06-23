Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Riley Smith on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Kenta Maeda from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to St. Paul (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 15-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded SS Dalton Guthrie to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Robert Stock to the active list. Placed LHP Ian Clarkin on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Joe Brennan.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Zach Racusin.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Jordan Schulefand.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Traded G Marcus Smart to Memphis in exchange for draft considerations. Acquired F Kristaps Porzingis from Washington in exchange for Fs Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari.

WASHNGTON WIZARDS — Received F Tyus Jones from Memphis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Keeanu Benton to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Erik Haula to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Phil Housely associate head coach and Dan Muse and Michael Peca assistant coaches.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen head coach.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Repaci to a one-year contract.