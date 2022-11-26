Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Chisago Lakes 18, Red Wing 1
Crookston 4, Northfield 2
Dodge County 6, Waconia 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1, Hastings 0
Fairmont 3, Mankato West 2
Gentry 10, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1
Orono 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Rock Ridge 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, OT
Viroqua, Wis. 2, Winona 1, OT
Waseca 5, Visitation 3
West Fargo, N.D. 8, Thief River Falls 3
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/