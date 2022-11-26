AP NEWS
The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Chisago Lakes 18, Red Wing 1

Crookston 4, Northfield 2

Dodge County 6, Waconia 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1, Hastings 0

Fairmont 3, Mankato West 2

Gentry 10, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1

Orono 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Rock Ridge 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, OT

Viroqua, Wis. 2, Winona 1, OT

Waseca 5, Visitation 3

West Fargo, N.D. 8, Thief River Falls 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

