Saturday's Scores

January 8, 2023

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 7, Proctor/Hermantown 2

Apple Valley 3, Farmington 1

Bloomington Jefferson 5, New Prague 3

Breck 2, Delano/Rockford 1, OT

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2, OT

Duluth Marshall 5, Bemidji 1

East Ridge 5, Owatonna 3

Forest Lake 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Gentry 3, Holy Family Catholic 2

Hill-Murray 3, Warroad 3, OT

Lakeville North 6, Metro-South 0

Lakeville South 2, Eagan 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Hutchinson 2, OT

Mankato East 13, Austin 0

Maple Grove 9, Alexandria 3

Minneapolis 2, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Minnetonka 2, North Wright County 0

Moorhead 4, St. Cloud 1

Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Blaine 0

New Ulm 8, Minnesota River 0

North Shore Storm 7, Detroit Lakes 1

Northern Lakes 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 2

Orono 6, Northfield 5

Osseo/Park Center 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, OT

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, International Falls 1

Rochester Century 4, Princeton 4, OT

Rock Ridge 2, Chisago Lakes 1

Rogers 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Rosemount 4, Eastview 3

Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Shakopee 4, Prior Lake 1

Waseca 5, Worthington 0

Wayzata 3, Buffalo 1

Winona 2, Mankato West 0

Woodbury 2, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

