Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 7, Proctor/Hermantown 2
Apple Valley 3, Farmington 1
Bloomington Jefferson 5, New Prague 3
Breck 2, Delano/Rockford 1, OT
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2, OT
Duluth Marshall 5, Bemidji 1
East Ridge 5, Owatonna 3
Forest Lake 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
Gentry 3, Holy Family Catholic 2
Hill-Murray 3, Warroad 3, OT
Lakeville North 6, Metro-South 0
Lakeville South 2, Eagan 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Hutchinson 2, OT
Mankato East 13, Austin 0
Maple Grove 9, Alexandria 3
Minneapolis 2, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Minnetonka 2, North Wright County 0
Moorhead 4, St. Cloud 1
Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Blaine 0
New Ulm 8, Minnesota River 0
North Shore Storm 7, Detroit Lakes 1
Northern Lakes 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 2
Orono 6, Northfield 5
Osseo/Park Center 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, OT
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, International Falls 1
Rochester Century 4, Princeton 4, OT
Rock Ridge 2, Chisago Lakes 1
Rogers 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Rosemount 4, Eastview 3
Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Shakopee 4, Prior Lake 1
Waseca 5, Worthington 0
Wayzata 3, Buffalo 1
Winona 2, Mankato West 0
Woodbury 2, Mounds View/Irondale 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/