US wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2

Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo tries to see past United States' Dylan Duke (25) and Finland's Oliver Kapanen during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Moncton, New Brunswick (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday.

Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.

In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionici, a defenseman for the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs, beat Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1. Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs.

Canada faced Sweden in the late game in Halifax.