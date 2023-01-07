Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 6, Blake 1
East Grand Forks 5, Breckenridge 3
Edina 2, Warroad 1
Fergus Falls 7, Thief River Falls 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Northern Tier 0
Hastings 3, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
Hill-Murray 6, Moorhead 1
Marshall 5, Fairmont 2
Moose Lake Area 3, North Shore Storm 2
New Ulm 3, Waseca 1
River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 2
Simley 6, North/Tartan 0
South St. Paul 3, Orono 3, OT
Windom 1, Minnesota River 1, OT
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/