Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 6, Blake 1

East Grand Forks 5, Breckenridge 3

Edina 2, Warroad 1

Fergus Falls 7, Thief River Falls 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Northern Tier 0

Hastings 3, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

Hill-Murray 6, Moorhead 1

Marshall 5, Fairmont 2

Moose Lake Area 3, North Shore Storm 2

New Ulm 3, Waseca 1

River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 2

Simley 6, North/Tartan 0

South St. Paul 3, Orono 3, OT

Windom 1, Minnesota River 1, OT

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

