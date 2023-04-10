Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 9. Selected the contract of RHP Keynan Middleton from Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Jonathan Stiever outright to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Transferred RHP Tristan McKenzie from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Seth Brown on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 9. Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rodriguez from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas to Tacoma. Designated INF/OF Nick Solak for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from Round Rock (PCL). Transferred RHP Spencer Howard from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa (IL). Optioned HP Javier Assad to Iowa.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Mike Sundeen head athletic trainer.

MIAMI MAINS — Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP George Soriano from Jacksonville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Mark Mathias from Indianapolis (IL). Placed INF Oneil Cruz on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated C Joey Bart from the 10-day IL. Designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez, Braxton Lorenzini and Tai Tiedemann.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Collin Sullivan and RHP Trevor Tietz.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Gaylon Viney.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Reece Yeargain to a contract extension. Signed RHP Landon Leach.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C J.C. Santini.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Josh Bartlestein chief executive officer.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Suspended C Rucy Gobert for his actions following an April 8 game against New Orleans.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Kris Boyd to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed P Ryan Anderson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Pharaoh Brown.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Loaned G Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego (AHL). Signed D Jackson LaCombe to a two-year, entry-level contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-assigned G Brandon Bussi, and C Vinni Lettieri to Providence (AHL). Assigned Ds Connor Carrick and Jack Ahcan to Providence. Returned C Oskar Steen to Providence.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from Rockford (AHL). Assigned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford. Loaned D Alex Vlasic to Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-assigned D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Talyn Boyko from Kelowna (WHL) to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned D Dmitri Samorukov and G Vadim Zherenko to Springfield (AHL). Recalled G Joel Hofer, D Tyler Tucker and LW Hugh McGing from Springfield.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed G Magnus Chrona to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed C David Goyette to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned C Shane Wright to Coachella Valley (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled F Carson Focht from Florida (ECHL) to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Adin Hill and Ds Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Evan Cormier from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Kyle Betts and RW Jarid Lukosevicius from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Matthew Maggio to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned F Tyler Irvine to Florida (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Assigned G Jordan Papirny to Savannah (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F Brett Harrison. Signed D Frederic Brunet to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled LW Ryan Chyzowski from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Atlanta D Josh Thrower for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in an April 8 game against Jacksonville.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Nick Nardella from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Will Calverley. Placed F Xavier Cormier on reserve. Suspended F Chayse Primeau and removed him from the roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Colton Young.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Josh Boyko from reserve.

IOWA HARTLANDERS— Released F Ben Evanish from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Drew DeRidder.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Griff Jeszka. Activated D Jake McLaughlin from reserve. Placed F Luke Santerno on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Michael Renwick and placed him on reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed F Brett Gravelle on bereavement/family leave.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released G Cody Karpinski. Signed F Jett Jones. Placed F Tristan Ashbrook on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Mitchell Heard on reserve. Placed D Ryan Lowney on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Billy Higgins as an emergency backup ggoaltender (EBUG).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK FC — Signed D Stephen Turnbull to a one-year contract.