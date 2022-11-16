AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 16, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 2

Apple Valley 8, Bloomington Jefferson 4

Bemidji 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Blake 5, Simley 1

Centennial 7, Rosemount 2

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Buffalo 0

Dodge County 4, Winona 0

East Ridge 7, Forest Lake 4

Hastings 14, Red Wing 0

Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 0

Hutchinson 4, Willmar 1

Luverne 4, New Ulm 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, Hopkins/Park 1

Mound Westonka 8, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

North/Tartan Co-op 16, Visitation 1

Northfield 6, Chisago Lakes 2

Osseo/Park Center 8, Two Rivers/ St. Paul Co-op 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 3, White Bear Lake 2

Pine City 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Prior Lake 6, New Prague 0

Rochester Century 3, Rochester Mayo 1

Roseau 6, East Grand Forks 0

Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 6, Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 0

South St. Paul 2, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Waconia 5, Princeton 1

Waseca 5, Fairmont 2

Woodbury 7, Minneapolis 2

Worthington 3, Mankato West 2

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

