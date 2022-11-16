Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 2
Apple Valley 8, Bloomington Jefferson 4
Bemidji 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Blake 5, Simley 1
Centennial 7, Rosemount 2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Buffalo 0
Dodge County 4, Winona 0
East Ridge 7, Forest Lake 4
Hastings 14, Red Wing 0
Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 0
Hutchinson 4, Willmar 1
Luverne 4, New Ulm 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, Hopkins/Park 1
Mound Westonka 8, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
North/Tartan Co-op 16, Visitation 1
Northfield 6, Chisago Lakes 2
Osseo/Park Center 8, Two Rivers/ St. Paul Co-op 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, White Bear Lake 2
Pine City 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Prior Lake 6, New Prague 0
Rochester Century 3, Rochester Mayo 1
Roseau 6, East Grand Forks 0
Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 6, Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 0
South St. Paul 2, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0
Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Waconia 5, Princeton 1
Waseca 5, Fairmont 2
Woodbury 7, Minneapolis 2
Worthington 3, Mankato West 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/