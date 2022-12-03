Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 7, Moorhead 2
Breck 3, Proctor 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, Minneapolis 4
Hermantown 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Albert Lea 1
Hill-Murray 2, Eden Prairie 1
Lake of the Woods 5, International Falls 3
Luverne 2, Two Rivers 2, OT
Mahtomedi 6, East Grand Forks 3
New Prague 7, Dodge County 4
New Ulm 12, Worthington 0
Northfield 8, Rochester Lourdes 0
Notre Dame, Wis. 7, Gentry 4
Orono 2, Little Falls 1
Park Rapids 2, Kittson County Central 1
Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 2
Red Lake Falls 8, Crookston 7, OT
River Lakes 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Rochester Century 5, Mankato East/ Loyola 2
Thief River Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/