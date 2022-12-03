AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 7, Moorhead 2

Breck 3, Proctor 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, Minneapolis 4

Hermantown 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Albert Lea 1

Hill-Murray 2, Eden Prairie 1

Lake of the Woods 5, International Falls 3

Luverne 2, Two Rivers 2, OT

Mahtomedi 6, East Grand Forks 3

New Prague 7, Dodge County 4

New Ulm 12, Worthington 0

Northfield 8, Rochester Lourdes 0

Notre Dame, Wis. 7, Gentry 4

Orono 2, Little Falls 1

Park Rapids 2, Kittson County Central 1

Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 2

Red Lake Falls 8, Crookston 7, OT

River Lakes 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Rochester Century 5, Mankato East/ Loyola 2

Thief River Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

