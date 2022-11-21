BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

Class AA

1. Andover 2. Maple Grove 3. Lakeville South 4. Edina 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 6. Hill-Murray 7. Minnetonka 8. Rogers 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 10. Wayzata 11. Eden Prairie 12. Chanhassen 13. St. Thomas Academy 14. Grand Rapids 15. Centennial1Spring Lake Park 16. Stillwater 17. White Bear Lake 18. Champlin Park 19. Roseau 20. Shakopee

Others Receiving Voets: Chaska, Blaine, Eastview, Elk River, Rosemount, Holy Family Catholic, Blake.

Class A

1. Hermantown 2. Warroad 3. Mahtomedi 4. East Brook Forks 5. Delano5Rockford 6. Alexandra 7. Little Falls 8. Providence Academy 9. Orana 10. Northfield 11. Thief River Falls 12. Minneapolis 13. Duluth 14. St. Cloud Cathedral 15. Detroit Lakes 16. Monticello 17. Chisago Lakes 18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 19. Mankato East1Loyola 20. Rock Ridge

Others Receiving Votes: New Ulm, Hibbing/Chisholm, Fergus Falls, Totino-Grace, Sartell-St. Stephen.<