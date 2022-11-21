AP NEWS
BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

By The Associated PressNovember 21, 2022 GMT

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

Class AA

1. Andover
2. Maple Grove
3. Lakeville South
4. Edina
5. Benilde-St. Margaret's
6. Hill-Murray
7. Minnetonka
8. Rogers
9. Cretin-Derham Hall
10. Wayzata
11. Eden Prairie
12. Chanhassen
13. St. Thomas Academy
14. Grand Rapids
15. Centennial1Spring Lake Park
16. Stillwater
17. White Bear Lake
18. Champlin Park
19. Roseau
20. Shakopee

Others Receiving Voets: Chaska, Blaine, Eastview, Elk River, Rosemount, Holy Family Catholic, Blake.

Class A

1. Hermantown
2. Warroad
3. Mahtomedi
4. East Brook Forks
5. Delano5Rockford
6. Alexandra
7. Little Falls
8. Providence Academy
9. Orana
10. Northfield
11. Thief River Falls
12. Minneapolis
13. Duluth
14. St. Cloud Cathedral
15. Detroit Lakes
16. Monticello
17. Chisago Lakes
18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
19. Mankato East1Loyola
20. Rock Ridge

Others Receiving Votes: New Ulm, Hibbing/Chisholm, Fergus Falls, Totino-Grace, Sartell-St. Stephen.<

