BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.
|1. Andover
|2. Maple Grove
|3. Lakeville South
|4. Edina
|5. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|6. Hill-Murray
|7. Minnetonka
|8. Rogers
|9. Cretin-Derham Hall
|10. Wayzata
|11. Eden Prairie
|12. Chanhassen
|13. St. Thomas Academy
|14. Grand Rapids
|15. Centennial1Spring Lake Park
|16. Stillwater
|17. White Bear Lake
|18. Champlin Park
|19. Roseau
|20. Shakopee
Others Receiving Voets: Chaska, Blaine, Eastview, Elk River, Rosemount, Holy Family Catholic, Blake.
|1. Hermantown
|2. Warroad
|3. Mahtomedi
|4. East Brook Forks
|5. Delano5Rockford
|6. Alexandra
|7. Little Falls
|8. Providence Academy
|9. Orana
|10. Northfield
|11. Thief River Falls
|12. Minneapolis
|13. Duluth
|14. St. Cloud Cathedral
|15. Detroit Lakes
|16. Monticello
|17. Chisago Lakes
|18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
|19. Mankato East1Loyola
|20. Rock Ridge
Others Receiving Votes: New Ulm, Hibbing/Chisholm, Fergus Falls, Totino-Grace, Sartell-St. Stephen.<