BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Andover
|2-0
|1
|2. Minnetonka
|2-0
|2
|3. Gentry Academy
|1-0
|4
|4. Edina
|0-1
|3
|5. Maple Grove
|1-0
|5
|6. Hill-Murray
|1-0
|7
|7. Stillwater
|2-1
|6
|8. Blake
|1-1
|8
|9. Centennial Spring Lake Park
|2-1
|NR
|10. Holy Family Catholic
|2-0
|9
|11. Rogers
|0-0
|11
|12. Moorhead
|1-0
|14
|13. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|0-1
|10
|14. Northfield
|1-1
|12
|15. Grand Rapids-Greenway
|0-1
|13
|16. Wayzata
|2-1
|17
|17. Apple Valley
|1-0
|15
|18. Elk River-Zimmerman
|1-1
|17
|19. Rosemount
|1-1
|18
|20. Roseau
|2-0
|20
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Warroad
|2-0
|1
|2. Proctor Hermantown
|2-1
|2
|3. Orono
|1-0-1
|3
|4. Aca. of Holy Angels
|1-0
|4
|5. Dodge County
|1-0
|7
|6. Duluth Marshall
|1-1
|5
|7. Mound Westonka
|2-1
|9
|8. South St. Paul
|2-0
|11
|9. River Lakes
|0-0
|6
|10. Delano-Rockford
|2-1
|8
|11. Simley
|0-2-1
|10
|12. Crookston
|2-0-2
|13
|13. Mankato East-Loyal
|1-0
|12
|14. Luverne
|1-0
|16
|15. Minneapolis
|1-1
|15
|16. Fergus Falls
|2-1
|18
|17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
|1-0
|20
|18. Hutchinson
|1-1
|NR
|19. Willmar
|0-1
|17
|20. Hibbling-Chisholm
|1-0
|14
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.