AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

By The Associated PressNovember 21, 2022 GMT

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs
1. Andover 2-0 1
2. Minnetonka 2-0 2
3. Gentry Academy 1-0 4
4. Edina 0-1 3
5. Maple Grove 1-0 5
6. Hill-Murray 1-0 7
7. Stillwater 2-1 6
8. Blake 1-1 8
9. Centennial Spring Lake Park 2-1 NR
10. Holy Family Catholic 2-0 9
11. Rogers 0-0 11
12. Moorhead 1-0 14
13. Benilde-St. Margaret's 0-1 10
14. Northfield 1-1 12
15. Grand Rapids-Greenway 0-1 13
16. Wayzata 2-1 17
17. Apple Valley 1-0 15
18. Elk River-Zimmerman 1-1 17
19. Rosemount 1-1 18
20. Roseau 2-0 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.

Class A

Record Pvs
1. Warroad 2-0 1
2. Proctor Hermantown 2-1 2
3. Orono 1-0-1 3
4. Aca. of Holy Angels 1-0 4
5. Dodge County 1-0 7
6. Duluth Marshall 1-1 5
7. Mound Westonka 2-1 9
8. South St. Paul 2-0 11
9. River Lakes 0-0 6
10. Delano-Rockford 2-1 8
11. Simley 0-2-1 10
12. Crookston 2-0-2 13
13. Mankato East-Loyal 1-0 12
14. Luverne 1-0 16
15. Minneapolis 1-1 15
16. Fergus Falls 2-1 18
17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1-0 20
18. Hutchinson 1-1 NR
19. Willmar 0-1 17
20. Hibbling-Chisholm 1-0 14

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.