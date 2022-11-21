BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs 1. Andover 2-0 1 2. Minnetonka 2-0 2 3. Gentry Academy 1-0 4 4. Edina 0-1 3 5. Maple Grove 1-0 5 6. Hill-Murray 1-0 7 7. Stillwater 2-1 6 8. Blake 1-1 8 9. Centennial Spring Lake Park 2-1 NR 10. Holy Family Catholic 2-0 9 11. Rogers 0-0 11 12. Moorhead 1-0 14 13. Benilde-St. Margaret's 0-1 10 14. Northfield 1-1 12 15. Grand Rapids-Greenway 0-1 13 16. Wayzata 2-1 17 17. Apple Valley 1-0 15 18. Elk River-Zimmerman 1-1 17 19. Rosemount 1-1 18 20. Roseau 2-0 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.

Class A

Record Pvs 1. Warroad 2-0 1 2. Proctor Hermantown 2-1 2 3. Orono 1-0-1 3 4. Aca. of Holy Angels 1-0 4 5. Dodge County 1-0 7 6. Duluth Marshall 1-1 5 7. Mound Westonka 2-1 9 8. South St. Paul 2-0 11 9. River Lakes 0-0 6 10. Delano-Rockford 2-1 8 11. Simley 0-2-1 10 12. Crookston 2-0-2 13 13. Mankato East-Loyal 1-0 12 14. Luverne 1-0 16 15. Minneapolis 1-1 15 16. Fergus Falls 2-1 18 17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1-0 20 18. Hutchinson 1-1 NR 19. Willmar 0-1 17 20. Hibbling-Chisholm 1-0 14

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.