BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

By The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs
1. Gentry Academy 2-0 3
2. Andover 4-1 1
3. Minnetonka 3-1 2
4. Edina 3-1 4
5. Maple Grove 3-0 5
(tie) Hill-Murray 3-0 T7
7. Holy Family Catholic 3-0 10
8. Centennial Spring Lake Park 4-1 9
9. Stillwater 2-2 T7
10. Rogers 1-1 11
11. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-1 13
12. Blake 2-3 8
13. Moorhead 2-0 12
14. Woodbury 6-0 NR
15. Apple Valley 3-0 17
16. Bemidji 5-0 NR
17. Wayzata 2-3 16
18. Northfield 2-3 14
19. Grand Rapids-Greenway 1-2 15
20. Roseau 3-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville South.

Class A

Record Pvs
1. Warroad 4-0 1
2. Proctor Hermantown 3-1 2
3. Aca. of Holy Angels 3-0 4
4. Orono 3-1 3
5. Dodge County 3-0 5
6. South St. Paul 4-1 8
7. Delano-Rockford 4-1 10
8. Duluth Marshall 1-3 6
9. Mounds Westonka-SWC 3-2 7
10. Simley 2-2-1 11
11. Crookston 3-0 12
12. Luverne 4-0 14
13. Fergus Falls 4-1 16
14. Breck 2-3 NR
15. Mankato East-Loyola 2-1 13
16. Moses Lake Area 4-1 NR
17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2-1 17
18. River Lakes 2-1 9
19. Minneapolis 2-4 15
20. Hibbling-Chisholm 2-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Hutchinson, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Windom Area, Albert Lea.

