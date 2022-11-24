BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs 1. Gentry Academy 2-0 3 2. Andover 4-1 1 3. Minnetonka 3-1 2 4. Edina 3-1 4 5. Maple Grove 3-0 5 (tie) Hill-Murray 3-0 T7 7. Holy Family Catholic 3-0 10 8. Centennial Spring Lake Park 4-1 9 9. Stillwater 2-2 T7 10. Rogers 1-1 11 11. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-1 13 12. Blake 2-3 8 13. Moorhead 2-0 12 14. Woodbury 6-0 NR 15. Apple Valley 3-0 17 16. Bemidji 5-0 NR 17. Wayzata 2-3 16 18. Northfield 2-3 14 19. Grand Rapids-Greenway 1-2 15 20. Roseau 3-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville South.

Class A

Record Pvs 1. Warroad 4-0 1 2. Proctor Hermantown 3-1 2 3. Aca. of Holy Angels 3-0 4 4. Orono 3-1 3 5. Dodge County 3-0 5 6. South St. Paul 4-1 8 7. Delano-Rockford 4-1 10 8. Duluth Marshall 1-3 6 9. Mounds Westonka-SWC 3-2 7 10. Simley 2-2-1 11 11. Crookston 3-0 12 12. Luverne 4-0 14 13. Fergus Falls 4-1 16 14. Breck 2-3 NR 15. Mankato East-Loyola 2-1 13 16. Moses Lake Area 4-1 NR 17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2-1 17 18. River Lakes 2-1 9 19. Minneapolis 2-4 15 20. Hibbling-Chisholm 2-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Hutchinson, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Windom Area, Albert Lea.