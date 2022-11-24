BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Gentry Academy
|2-0
|3
|2. Andover
|4-1
|1
|3. Minnetonka
|3-1
|2
|4. Edina
|3-1
|4
|5. Maple Grove
|3-0
|5
|(tie) Hill-Murray
|3-0
|T7
|7. Holy Family Catholic
|3-0
|10
|8. Centennial Spring Lake Park
|4-1
|9
|9. Stillwater
|2-2
|T7
|10. Rogers
|1-1
|11
|11. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|2-1
|13
|12. Blake
|2-3
|8
|13. Moorhead
|2-0
|12
|14. Woodbury
|6-0
|NR
|15. Apple Valley
|3-0
|17
|16. Bemidji
|5-0
|NR
|17. Wayzata
|2-3
|16
|18. Northfield
|2-3
|14
|19. Grand Rapids-Greenway
|1-2
|15
|20. Roseau
|3-1
|20
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville South.
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Warroad
|4-0
|1
|2. Proctor Hermantown
|3-1
|2
|3. Aca. of Holy Angels
|3-0
|4
|4. Orono
|3-1
|3
|5. Dodge County
|3-0
|5
|6. South St. Paul
|4-1
|8
|7. Delano-Rockford
|4-1
|10
|8. Duluth Marshall
|1-3
|6
|9. Mounds Westonka-SWC
|3-2
|7
|10. Simley
|2-2-1
|11
|11. Crookston
|3-0
|12
|12. Luverne
|4-0
|14
|13. Fergus Falls
|4-1
|16
|14. Breck
|2-3
|NR
|15. Mankato East-Loyola
|2-1
|13
|16. Moses Lake Area
|4-1
|NR
|17. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
|2-1
|17
|18. River Lakes
|2-1
|9
|19. Minneapolis
|2-4
|15
|20. Hibbling-Chisholm
|2-1
|20
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Hutchinson, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Windom Area, Albert Lea.