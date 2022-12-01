BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs 1. Gentry Academy 4-0 1 2. Andover 4-1 T2 3. Minnetonka 4-1 T2 4. Edina 3-1 4 5. Maple Grove 4-0 T5 6. Hill-Murray 3-0 T5 7. Holy Family Catholic 3-0 7 8. Centennial Spring Lake Park 4-1 8 9. Stillwater 3-2 9 10. Rogers 2-1 10 11. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-1 11 12. Moorhead 3-1 13 13. Blake 3-3 12 14. Apple Valley 3-0 15 15. Woodbury 6-0 14 16. Bemidji 5-1 16 17. Wayzata 2-3 17 18. Northfield 3-3 18 19. Grand Rapids-Greenway 3-3 19 20. Roseau 4-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Blaine, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville North.

Class A

Record Pvs 1. Warroad 6-0 1 2. Proctor Hermantown 3-1 2 3. Aca. of Holy Angels 3-0 3 4. Orono 4-1 4 5. South St. Paul 4-1 6 6. Dodge County 5-0 5 7. Crookston 6-0 11 8. Delano-Rockford 4-1 7 9. Simley 2-3-1 10 10. Duluth Marshall 2-3 8 11. Mound Westonka-SWC 3-2 9 12. Luverne 5-0 12 13. Fergus Falls 5-2 13 14. Mankato East-Loyola 2-1 15 15. Breck 3-3 14 16. Moose Lake Area 5-1 16 17. River Lakes 3-1 18 18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2-2 17 19. Albert Lea 4-1 NR 20. Minneapolis 3-4 19

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls.