Related topics

BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

By The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs
1. Gentry Academy 4-0 1
2. Andover 4-1 T2
3. Minnetonka 4-1 T2
4. Edina 3-1 4
5. Maple Grove 4-0 T5
6. Hill-Murray 3-0 T5
7. Holy Family Catholic 3-0 7
8. Centennial Spring Lake Park 4-1 8
9. Stillwater 3-2 9
10. Rogers 2-1 10
11. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-1 11
12. Moorhead 3-1 13
13. Blake 3-3 12
14. Apple Valley 3-0 15
15. Woodbury 6-0 14
16. Bemidji 5-1 16
17. Wayzata 2-3 17
18. Northfield 3-3 18
19. Grand Rapids-Greenway 3-3 19
20. Roseau 4-1 20

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Blaine, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville North.

Class A

Record Pvs
1. Warroad 6-0 1
2. Proctor Hermantown 3-1 2
3. Aca. of Holy Angels 3-0 3
4. Orono 4-1 4
5. South St. Paul 4-1 6
6. Dodge County 5-0 5
7. Crookston 6-0 11
8. Delano-Rockford 4-1 7
9. Simley 2-3-1 10
10. Duluth Marshall 2-3 8
11. Mound Westonka-SWC 3-2 9
12. Luverne 5-0 12
13. Fergus Falls 5-2 13
14. Mankato East-Loyola 2-1 15
15. Breck 3-3 14
16. Moose Lake Area 5-1 16
17. River Lakes 3-1 18
18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2-2 17
19. Albert Lea 4-1 NR
20. Minneapolis 3-4 19

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls.

