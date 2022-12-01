BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Gentry Academy
|4-0
|1
|2. Andover
|4-1
|T2
|3. Minnetonka
|4-1
|T2
|4. Edina
|3-1
|4
|5. Maple Grove
|4-0
|T5
|6. Hill-Murray
|3-0
|T5
|7. Holy Family Catholic
|3-0
|7
|8. Centennial Spring Lake Park
|4-1
|8
|9. Stillwater
|3-2
|9
|10. Rogers
|2-1
|10
|11. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|2-1
|11
|12. Moorhead
|3-1
|13
|13. Blake
|3-3
|12
|14. Apple Valley
|3-0
|15
|15. Woodbury
|6-0
|14
|16. Bemidji
|5-1
|16
|17. Wayzata
|2-3
|17
|18. Northfield
|3-3
|18
|19. Grand Rapids-Greenway
|3-3
|19
|20. Roseau
|4-1
|20
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Blaine, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, East Ridge, Roseville Area, Lakeville North.
|Record
|Pvs
|1. Warroad
|6-0
|1
|2. Proctor Hermantown
|3-1
|2
|3. Aca. of Holy Angels
|3-0
|3
|4. Orono
|4-1
|4
|5. South St. Paul
|4-1
|6
|6. Dodge County
|5-0
|5
|7. Crookston
|6-0
|11
|8. Delano-Rockford
|4-1
|7
|9. Simley
|2-3-1
|10
|10. Duluth Marshall
|2-3
|8
|11. Mound Westonka-SWC
|3-2
|9
|12. Luverne
|5-0
|12
|13. Fergus Falls
|5-2
|13
|14. Mankato East-Loyola
|2-1
|15
|15. Breck
|3-3
|14
|16. Moose Lake Area
|5-1
|16
|17. River Lakes
|3-1
|18
|18. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
|2-2
|17
|19. Albert Lea
|4-1
|NR
|20. Minneapolis
|3-4
|19
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls.