Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Crookston 8, St. Paul Johnson 0
Duluth East 8, Coon Rapids 3
Grafton/ Park River, N.D. 5, Kittson County Central 4, OT
Grand Rapids 2, Roseau 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Monticello 7, Cambridge-Isanti 3
New Ulm 2, Luverne 1
Northern Lakes 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 1
Orono 4, New Prague 3, OT
Pine Area 5, Princeton 4
Proctor 10, Red Wing 0
Rochester Century 3, Farmington 0
Rochester Mayo 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Rogers 3, Andover 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Bemidji 3
Thief River Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 5, OT
Waconia 2, St. Louis Park 1
Warroad 7, Rock Ridge 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake of the Woods vs. Fort Frances, Ontario, ppd.
___
