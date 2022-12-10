Click to copy

PREP HOCKEY=

Crookston 8, St. Paul Johnson 0

Duluth East 8, Coon Rapids 3

Grafton/ Park River, N.D. 5, Kittson County Central 4, OT

Grand Rapids 2, Roseau 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Monticello 7, Cambridge-Isanti 3

New Ulm 2, Luverne 1

Northern Lakes 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 1

Orono 4, New Prague 3, OT

Pine Area 5, Princeton 4

Proctor 10, Red Wing 0

Rochester Century 3, Farmington 0

Rochester Mayo 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Rogers 3, Andover 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Bemidji 3

Thief River Falls 5, Detroit Lakes 5, OT

Waconia 2, St. Louis Park 1

Warroad 7, Rock Ridge 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake of the Woods vs. Fort Frances, Ontario, ppd.

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/