Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
Apple Valley 10, Visitation 1
Bemidji 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 3
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Eden Prairie 0
Bloomington Jefferson 7, Princeton 1
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Breck 2
Chisago Lakes 4, Eastview 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Roseau 2
Fergus Falls 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Forest Lake 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 1
Gentry 5, Stillwater 3
Hill-Murray 6, Shakopee 1
Lakeville South 7, Anoka 3
Mound Westonka/SWC 9, Hutchinson 0
New Ulm 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
North Wright County 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Northfield 2, Farmington 0
Osseo/Park Center 6, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
Owatonna 5, New Prague 2
Rogers 5, Blake 4
Rosemount 7, Hastings 2
Simley 4, East Ridge 2
St. Cloud 3, Minot, N.D. 2
White Bear Lake 2, Blaine 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/