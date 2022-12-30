AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

Apple Valley 10, Visitation 1

Bemidji 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 3

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Eden Prairie 0

Bloomington Jefferson 7, Princeton 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Breck 2

Chisago Lakes 4, Eastview 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Roseau 2

Fergus Falls 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Forest Lake 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 1

Gentry 5, Stillwater 3

Hill-Murray 6, Shakopee 1

Lakeville South 7, Anoka 3

Mound Westonka/SWC 9, Hutchinson 0

New Ulm 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

North Wright County 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Northfield 2, Farmington 0

Osseo/Park Center 6, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

Owatonna 5, New Prague 2

Rogers 5, Blake 4

Rosemount 7, Hastings 2

Simley 4, East Ridge 2

St. Cloud 3, Minot, N.D. 2

White Bear Lake 2, Blaine 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

