Westmoreland high school lookahead: Week of March 5, 2018

MONDAY

Hockey

The PIHL playoffs begin with a play-in round matchup in Class AA as East No. 4 seed Franklin Regional (11-8) takes on West No. 5 Mars (9-10) at 7 p.m. at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Franklin Regional won back-to-back Penguins Cup Class A championships but moved up to Class AA this season.

THURSDAY

Wrestling

The PIAA championships open in Hershey. Action in Class AA begins at 9 a.m. with preliminary and first-round matches. Class AAA prelims and opening matches begin at 4 p.m.

Hockey

East No. 1 seed Latrobe (13-6), winner of the South/East Division, hosts West No. 4, Quaker Valley or Shaler — those teams play Monday — in a Class AA first-round game at 7:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena.

West No. 2 Pine-Richland (10-9) is home to Hempfield (11-8), the No. 3 team from the East, at 7 p.m. at the Baierl Complex.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Area teams will get back into action in the PIAA playoffs. Sites and times will be announced.

WPIAL runner-up Franklin Regional (20-5) opens the Class 5A bracket against Highlands (18-5) at 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel, and Belle Vernon (18-6) takes on Hickory (20-5) in Class 4A at 7:30 p.m. at Sharon High School.

Girls basketball

It will have been 15 days since Greensburg Central Catholic last played when the Centurions (12-11) face Bishop McCort (20-6) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at 6 p.m. at Forest Hills High School.

Wrestling

The Class AA state tournament moves into the quarterfinals beginning at 9 a.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center. Class AAA second-round action starts at 2:15 p.m before Class AA returns for semifinals at 7:30.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

The PIAA championships conclude with an always-thrilling final day in Hershey. The Class AAA semifinals start at 9 a.m.

The Class AA parade of champions goes off at 1:45 p.m., with the finals at 2. In Class AAA, the parade of champions starts at 6:45 with the title matches at 7.

PCN will televise the finals in both classes.

Boys basketball

Jeannette (19-4), still reeling from a loss to OLSH in the WPIAL semifinals, begins the Class 2A state playoffs against Purchase Line (20-5) at 5:30 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.

Ligonier Valley (21-4), meanwhile, will open the Class 3A tournament against Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) at 4 p.m. at Johnstown High School.

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon (18-6) also returns to the court after a 15-day layoff from its quarterfinal loss. The Leopards open the PIAA Class 4A playoffs against the team it lost to, Beaver (18-6), at 3 p.m. at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.