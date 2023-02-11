Hit Show wins Withers by 5 1/2 lengths in Ky Derby prep

NEW YORK (AP) — Hit Show won the $250,000 Withers Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby prep at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Hit Show ran nine furlongs in 1:54.71 and paid $4.60 to win as the 6-5 favorite. The 3-year-old colt earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby and is now third on the leaderboard for the May 6 race.

Trained by Brad Cox, Hit Show earned the first stakes victory of his career. He’s owned by Gary and Mary West, who owned Maximum Security , the colt that finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified for interference.

Arctic Arrogance was second. General Banker was another 6 1/4 lengths back in third. Andiamo a Firenze was fourth and Prove Right fifth.

Cox said he would consider the $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 8 for Hit Show’s next start.

The Withers was rescheduled from last weekend after cold temperatures and high wind forced racing at Aqueduct to be canceled.

