Jockey Manny Franco ties mark with 6 wins on Aqueduct card

FILE - Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, approaches the finish line on his way to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on a nine-race card at Aqueduct, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Manny Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on Friday’s nine-race card at Aqueduct.

The 28-year-old rider from Puerto Rico tied a mark shared by Hall of Famers Steve Cauthen, Angel Cordero Jr., Javier Castellano, Mike Smith and Ron Turcotte, as well as Dylan Davis, who did it twice in 2018 at Aqueduct.

Franco won the day’s first race aboard Uncorrelated. Then he swept races four through six with Quick Chaos, Vallarand and Baron’s Legacy. He won the eighth race with Kant Hurry and the ninth with Bourbon Calling to complete the feat.

He failed to win with his only other mount.

“Unbelievable day,” Franco said. “I didn’t have all favorites, but every day I come in feeling positive and I just want to do well. The horses were running for me today.”

Franco is best known for winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law. He’s been riding professionally since 2013.

