Anderson leads UCSD against Cal Poly after 21-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-23, 1-17 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-20, 5-13 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Roddie Anderson III scored 21 points in UCSD’s 87-71 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons have gone 4-10 in home games. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 12.0 assists per game led by Anderson averaging 3.6.

The Mustangs are 1-17 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Alimamy Koroma is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.3 points for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 54.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .