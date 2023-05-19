Ferreira and Dallas host the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (4-5-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-3-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Dallas -127, Houston +330, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after scoring two goals against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dallas is 5-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference drawing 57 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The Dynamo are 2-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are third in the MLS giving up just 10 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferreira has eight goals for Dallas. Nkosi Tafari has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Hector Herrera has scored two goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .