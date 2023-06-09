Houston Dynamo face Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play

Los Angeles FC (7-1-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-7-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC +131, Houston +193, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 3-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 2-1-0 when they record a pair of goals.

LAFC is 6-1-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denis Bouanga paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 10 goals. LAFC has scored 23.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hector Herrera has scored three goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Amine Bassi has three goals over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has scored 10 goals with one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Daniel Steres (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

LAFC: Timothy Tillmann (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .