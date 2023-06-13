Houston Dynamo play Los Angeles FC after shutout win

Houston Dynamo (6-7-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-2-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC -253, Houston +634, Draw +390; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 4-0, the Houston Dynamo face Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 6-2-4 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 98 corner kicks, averaging 7.0 per game.

The Dynamo are 4-5-2 against conference opponents. The Dynamo are seventh in the Western Conference allowing just 21 goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 10 goals and added one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Hector Herrera has three goals and three assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Timothy Tillmann (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .