    Houston Dynamo play New York City FC after shutout victory

    By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT

    New York City FC (2-1-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-2-0)

    Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston +152, NYCFC +171, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 2-0, the Houston Dynamo play New York City FC.

    The Dynamo put together a 10-18-6 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home games. The Dynamo averaged 1.3 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

    NYCFC compiled a 16-11-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-9-3 in road matches. NYCFC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Xavier Valdez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

    NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

